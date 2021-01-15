logo
U.K. Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Small Businesses In COVID-19 Insurance Claims

The U.K Supreme Court has ruled in favour of policyholders on the Financial Conduct Authority's or FCA business interruption insurance test case. This means that many thousands of policyholders will now have their claims for coronavirus-related business interruption losses paid.

Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said, "Coronavirus is causing substantial loss and distress to businesses and many are under immense financial strain to stay afloat.."

Mills said the judgment decisively removes many of the roadblocks to claims by policyholders.

In mid-September 2020, the U.K. High Court has ruled in favour of small businesses in business interruption insurance case. The Court hadruled that some insurers should have paid out to small businesses for losses caused by lockdown.

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority brought business interruption insurance test case after small businesses struggled to get compensation from insurers for losses suffered during the lockdown. The test case had the potential to affect 370,000 small businesses.

The watchdog brought the case against eight insurers, including RSA Insurance, Hiscox, QBE and Zurich.

Responding to the Supreme Court judgment in insurance industry test case, Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) said Friday that it has welcomed the clarity that the judgment provides and the processing of claims has begun.

Hiscox stated that the outcome of the Supreme Court's Judgment confirms that fewer than one third of the company's 34,000 UK Business Interruption policies may respond.

The total Hiscox Group 2020 COVID-19 estimate for business interruption increased by $48 million net of reinsurance, as a result of the Judgment as well as further government restrictions announced during 2020.

In addition the previously disclosed additional loss estimate of up to $40 million for event cancellation if government restrictions continued into 2021, will now be recognized in our 2020 financial result due to the expectation that covered events will be canceled.

Following the Judgment, the Group estimates exposure to restrictions already announced in 2021 at less than $20 million if restrictions extend to the end of March.

