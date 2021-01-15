Greece Jobless Rate Steady At 17.7% In October

Greece's jobless rate remained stable in October, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

The jobless rate remained unchanged at 16.7 percent in October. A similar rate of unemployment was seen in the same month last year.

The number of unemployed increased by 446 persons to 786,439 in October from 785,993 in the previous year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 35.0 percent in October from 34.4 percent in the same month last year.

The employment increased by 9,964 to 3.925 million persons in October from 3.915 million a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.