Canadian Market Remains Weak As Energy Stocks Tumble

The Canadian stock market is languishing in negative territory in early afternoon trades on Friday due to sustained selling in energy, materials and consumer discretionary sections. Stocks from healthcare sector are also weak.

Despite the big $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package, the mood in the market is bearish due to rising cases across the globe and imposition of tighter restrictions of movements in several places.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 59.81 points or 0.33% at 17,899.49 about half an hour past noon. The index touched a low of 17,808.56 in early trades.

The Capped Energy Index is sliding 3.3%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Enerplus (ERF.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

In the materials section, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is down 7.6%. Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO) and Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) are down 3 to 5%.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are down 1 to 2.3%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) has announced the launch of its first-ever capsule collection, created in partnership with guest designer, Angel Chen, who is one of fashion's brightest young talents. The stock is down by about 0.4%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) shares are gaining 1.8%. The company said it has entered into an agreement with Great North Distributors Inc., Canada's first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis. Under the deal, Great North will be the exclusive representative for Aurora's portfolio of brands across the Canadian cannabis retail environment.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is rising more than 18%, extending gains from previous session. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Cnooc Limited (CNU.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are up 1.3%.

