China Data On Tap For Monday

China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as December data for industrial production, retail sales, unemployment and fixed asset investment.

GDP is expected to rise 3.2 percent on quarter and 6.1 percent on year after gaining 2.7 percent on quarter and 4.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is tipped to add 6.9 percent on year after rising 7.0 percent in November. Retail sales are pegged at 5.5 percent, up from 5.0 percent in the previous month. Fixed Asset Investment is expected to advanced an annual 3.2 percent, up from 2.6 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in November was 5.2 percent.

Japan will see final November numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested an increase of 4.0 percent on month and a decline of 3.0 percent on year, with a 6.0 percent gain in capacity utilization.

Singapore will provide December data for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.6 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year. That follows the 3.8 percent monthly decline and the 4.9 percent annual drop in November, when the trade balance was 3.93 billion Singapore dollars.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.