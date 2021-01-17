Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 6.6% In December

Non-oil domestic exports climbed 6.6 percent on month in December, Enterprise Singapore said on Monday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 3.6 percent following the upwardly revised 3.7 percent decline in November (originally -3.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports jumped 6.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 5.0 percent contraction in the previous month (originally -4.9 percent).

Singapore posted a trade surplus of SGD6.20 billion last month, roughly in line with expectations following the SGD3.93 billion surplus a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.