European Economics Preview: German ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence and final consumer price figures from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association releases new car registrations data for December. Registrations had declined 12 percent on year in November.

In the meantime, Destatis is set to issue Germany's final consumer price data for December. According to preliminary estimate, consumer prices were down 0.3 percent annually.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss producer and import prices for December.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech producer price data is due for December. Economists forecast prices to rise 0.3 percent on month, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in November.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to release euro area current account data for November. The surplus totaled EUR 34.1 billion in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen at 60.0 in January versus 55.0 in December.

Economic News

