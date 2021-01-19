Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall In December

Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices fell 2.3 percent year-on-year in December.

The producer price index decreased 1.2 percent annually in December and import prices decreased 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.5 percent in December.

Domestic sale prices fell 0.7 percent yearly in December and rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.

On an annual average, producer prices fell 3.0 percent in 2020.

