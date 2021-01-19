Hong Kong Jobless Rate Rises In December

Hong Kong's jobless rate rose during the October to December period, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate increased to 6.6 percent during the October to December period from 6.3 percent during the September to November period. This was the highest in sixteen years.

The underemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4 percent during the October to December period.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 1,500 to 245,800 during October-December from 244,300 in the preceding period.

Employment fell by 2,400 to 3.647 million in the three months ended December from 3.650 million in the previous period.

The labor market declined due to the fourth wave of local pandemic which started in the latter part of November, the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Law Chi-kwong said.

"The Government has rolled out targeted measures lately to provide further support to the hard-hit sectors, and will continue to monitor the situation closely," Law said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.