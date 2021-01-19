Italy Trade Surplus Rises In November

Italy's trade surplus increased in November, as exports rose and imports declined, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 6.766 billion in November from EUR 5.198 billion in the same period last year. In October, the trade surplus was EUR 7.575 billion.

Exports grew 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, after an 8.4 percent fall in October.

On an annual basis, imports fell 3.2 percent in November, following an 8.2 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 4.0 percent and imports rose 3.3 percent in November.

Data also showed that the import prices rose 0.3 percent monthly in November and fell 5.2 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

