Croatia Jobless Rate Increase In December

Croatia's unemployment rate rose in December from the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The registered unemployment rate increased to 9.5 percent in December from 9.3 percent in November.

The number of unemployed persons increased 2.1 percent to 159,845 in December from 156,550 in the previous month.

Employment rose to 1.527 million persons in December from 1.525 million in the preceding month, data showed.

In the period from January to December, as compared to the same period of the previous year, the total number of persons in employment decreased by 1.9 percent.

