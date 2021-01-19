Portugal Producer Prices Fall Further In December

Portugal's producer prices declined further in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index decreased 4.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 4.7 percent decline in November.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in December, same as seen in the previous month.

Prices for energy declined 17.1 percent annually in December and those of intermediate goods decreased 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for investment goods gained 0.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.1 percent in December, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.

