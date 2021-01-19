Australia Consumer Confidence Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the index climbed 4.1 percent to a score of 112.0.

Taiwan will provide December data for export order, with forecasts suggesting a jump of 27.0 percent on year after spiking 29.7 percent in November.

China will see the latest figures for loan prime rates; previously, the one-year loan rate was 3.85 percent and the five-year rate was 4.65 percent.

