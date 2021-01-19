Taiwan Bourse May Test Resistance At 16,000 Points

The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 150 points or 1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,875-point plateau and it's looking at a green light again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on hopes for improved coronavirus vaccine rollout and additional stimulus. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the , plastic and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index spiked 265.37 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 15,877.37 after trading between 15,716.64 and 15,928.14.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.36 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.25 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.64 percent, First Financial fell 0.24 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 3.29 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation surged 6.75 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.88 percent, Largan Precision jumped 2.67 percent, MediaTek soared 4.15 percent, Formosa Plastic rose 0.11 percent, Asia Cement added 0.72 percent, Taiwan Cement improved 0.36 percent and Catcher Technology and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, butting into last week's losses.

The Dow added 116.26 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 30,930.52, while the NASDAQ spiked 198.68 points or 1.53 percent to end at 13,197.18 and the S&P 500 gained 30.66 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,798.91.

The markets benefited from continued optimism about additional stimulus as well as a faster rollout of vaccines under incoming President Joe Biden, who is set to take office later today.

Traders kept an eye on remarks from Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, who called for additional stimulus to address the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arguing the government needs to act big.

In corporate news, a drop by shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) limited the upside for the Dow after the financial giant slumped by 2.3 percent despite reporting better than expected Q4 results. Bank of America (BAC) also sank after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings but missed on revenue.

Crude oil prices rose Tuesday, riding the dollar's weakness and expectations of more economic stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.62 or 1.2 percent at $52.98 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide December data for export orders later today, with forecasts suggesting a jump of 27.0 percent on year after spiking 29.7 percent in November.

