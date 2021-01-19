Australia Consumer Confidence Index Slips In January - Westpac

Consumer confidence in Australia took a hit in January, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday with a consumer confidence index score of 107.0.

That's down from 112.0 in December, although it remains above the line of 100 that separates optimism from pessimism.

The January reading represents a 4.5 percent monthly drop following the 4.1 percent increase in the previous month.

An increase in the number of cases is blamed for the decline, along with the resulting lockdown measures in various parts of the country.

Economic News

