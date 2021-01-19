Japanese Market Drifts Lower

The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Wednesday after opening higher following the overnight gains on Wall Street. Worries about the rising number of cases and the daily death toll in Japan weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 101.07 points or 0.35 percent to 28,532.39, after touching a high of 28,801.19 in early trades. Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by more than 2 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is higher by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Canon and Panasonic are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is up almost 1 percent and Sony is up 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding 0.5 percent, while Toyota is lower by more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Chemical is gaining 8 percent, Tokyo Electric Power is rising more than 5 percent and Konica Minolta is higher by almost 5 percent.

Conversely, Z Holdings is losing more than 4 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is lower by more than 3 percent. ANA Holdings, Nomura Holdings, Keio Corp and Sompo Holdings are all lower by more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 103 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday amid continued optimism about additional stimulus as well as a faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines under incoming President Joe Biden. Traders kept an eye on remarks from Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. In prepared remarks, Yellen called for additional stimulus to address the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arguing the government needs to "act big."

While the Nasdaq jumped 198.68 points or 1.5 percent to 13,197.18, the Dow rose 116.26 points or 0.4 percent to 30,930.52 and the S&P 500 climbed 30.66 points or 0.8 percent to 3,798.91.

Meanwhile, the major European showed modest moves to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, riding on the dollar's weakness and expectations of more economic stimulus in the U.S. WTI crude for February delivery climbed $0.62 or about 1.2 percent to $52.98 a barrel.

