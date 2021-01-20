Taiwan Export Orders Rise More Than Expected

Taiwan's export orders rose more than expected in December, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Export orders grew 38.3 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had forecast a growth of 27.0 percent.

Orders for electronic products grew 58.4 percent yearly in December and those for information and communication products gained 38.2 percent.

Bookings for transport equipment and optical, photogenic, cinematographic apparatus increased by 35.4 percent and 37.7 percent, respectively.

Demand for basic metals and articles rose 23.9 percent and those for machinery surged 18.3 percent. Bookings for plastics and articles thereof and others accelerated by 27.5 percent and 43.8 percent, respectively.

Orders for chemicals and textile products rose 15.4 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, orders for mineral products declined.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose 4.8 percent in December.

