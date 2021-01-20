Austria Inflation Slows In December

Austria's consumer price inflation eased in December, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.3 percent increase in November.

Prices for housing, water and energy increased 2.1 percent yearly in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in December.

Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, was 1.0 percent in December.

On an annual average, the CPI inflation eased to 1.4 percent in 2020 from 1.5 percent in 2019.

The HICP rose 1.4 percent in 2020, slower than 1.5 percent growth in the previous year.

Economic News

