Luxembourg Jobless Rate Rises In December

Luxembourg's unemployment rate rose in December, after remaining steady in the previous month, latest figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent in each of the previous two months. In September, the rate was at 6.4 percent.

The rate had peaked at 6.9 percent in April.

In December 2019, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.

The number of unemployed rose to 19,089 persons in December from 18,812 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.