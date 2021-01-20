South Korea Producer Prices Jump 0.7% In December

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.7 percent on month in December, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - following the flat reading in November.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 2.3 percent on month, while manufacturing products were up 1.0 percent on month, utilities rose 0.6 percent on month and services gained 0.2 percent on month.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous month.

For all of 2020, producer prices fell 0.5 percent.

