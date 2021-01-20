Malaysia Stock Market Overdue For Support On Thursday

The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau although it's predicted to halt its slide on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism following the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financials, plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index eased 0.34 points or 0.02 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,601.54 after peaking at 1,616.84. Volume was 5.859 billion shares worth 4.382 billion ringgit. There were 619 gainers and 528 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 3.19 percent, while Sime Darby surged 3.07 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 2.02 percent, Public Bank soared 2.01 percent, Digi.com tanked 1.97 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 1.48 percent, MISC skidded 1.38 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 1.31 percent, Telekom Malaysia declined 1.17 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surrendered 1.09 percent, CIMB Group spiked 1.00 percent, RHB Capital jumped 0.95 percent, Genting and Hong Leong Financial both sank 0.95 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 0.80 percent, Supermax dropped 0.47 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.41 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.40 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.40 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.31 percent, Axiata slid 0.28 percent, Top Glove rose 0.16 percent, Maybank eased 0.12 percent, Press Metal perked 0.11 percent and Maxis and PPB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 257.86 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 31,188.38, while the NASDAQ surged 260.07 points or 1.97 percent to end at 13,457.25 and the S&P 500 jumped 52.94 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,851.85.

The rally on Wall Street was fueled by Biden's inauguration. The former VP has called for additional stimulus and an accelerated vaccine rollout, which has helped offset concerns about higher taxes and increased regulation under a Democratic administration.

The president is expected to sign several executive orders shortly after taking office, including orders to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and end former President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban as well as the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border well.

The spike by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was partly due to a sharp increase by shares of Netflix (NFLX) after the video streaming giant reached a record closing high after reporting strong fourth quarter subscriber growth.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday amid hopes the Biden administration will step up stimulus to boost growth, leading to increased demand for energy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures contracts for February ended up $0.26 or 0.5 percent at $53.24 a barrel on expiration day.

