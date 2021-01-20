Singapore Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

The Singapore stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, rising almost 10 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,000-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism following the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index rose 2.85 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,998.77 after trading between 2,985.71 and 3,001.14. Volume was 3.48 billion shares worth 1.52 billion Singapore dollars. There were 302 gainers and 205 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 2.83 percent, Thai Beverage soared 1.91 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 1.80 percent, Wilmar International accelerated 1.52 percent, Venture Corporation rallied 1.19 percent, SembCorp tumbled 1.10 percent, City Developments skidded 0.91 percent, CapitaLand retreated 0.87 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 0.83 percent, SingTel climbed 0.82 percent, DBS Group declined 0.79 percent, Singapore Technologies gathered 0.78 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.46 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.45 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.44 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gained 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.38 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.35 percent, SATS increased 0.25 percent, Singapore Airlines fell 0.23 percent and Mapletree Logistics, Genting Singapore, Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 257.86 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 31,188.38, while the NASDAQ surged 260.07 points or 1.97 percent to end at 13,457.25 and the S&P 500 jumped 52.94 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,851.85.

The rally on Wall Street was fueled by Biden's inauguration. The former VP has called for additional stimulus and an accelerated vaccine rollout, which has helped offset concerns about higher taxes and increased regulation under a Democratic administration.

The president is expected to sign several executive orders shortly after taking office, including orders to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and end former President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban as well as the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border well.

The spike by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was partly due to a sharp increase by shares of Netflix (NFLX) after the video streaming giant reached a record closing high after reporting strong fourth quarter subscriber growth.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday amid hopes the Biden administration will step up stimulus to boost growth, leading to increased demand for energy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures contracts for February ended up $0.26 or 0.5 percent at $53.24 a barrel on expiration day.

