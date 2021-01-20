logo
Economy And The Numbers
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Japan Has Y751.005 Billion Trade Surplus In December

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 751.005 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 942.8 billion yen but up from 366.8 billion yen in November.

Exports were up 2.0 percent on year at 6.706 trillion yen - missing forecasts for an increase of 2.4 percent following the 4.2 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports sank an annual 11.6 percent to 5.955 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 14.0 percent following the 11.1 percent drop a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap