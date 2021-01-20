Australia Jobless Rate Falls To 6.6% In December

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was below expectations for 6.7 percent and down from 6.8 percent in November.

The Australian added 50,000 jobs last month, in line with expectations following the addition of 90,000 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate was 66.2 - matching forecasts and up from 66.1 a month earlier. Monthly hours worked increased by 2 million hours.

Economic News

