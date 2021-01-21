Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves In January

The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved slightly in January, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending declined at a softer pace in November, as consumers spend less on services.

The consumer confidence index rose to -19 in January from -20 in December. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.

Among components, the economic climate index fell to -39 in January from -40 in November. The assessment of the future economic climate was less gloomy and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was slightly more negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy remained unchanged at -6 in January.

Consumer spending declined 6.5 percent yearly in November, following a 6.8 percent fall in October. This was the ninth consecutive fall.

