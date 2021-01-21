Denmark Consumer Confidence Falls In January

Denmark consumer confidence declined in January, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index decreased to -4.1 in January from -3.8 in December. The average for the past six months was -5.8.

The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 12.6 in January from 11.1 in the preceding month.

The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 5.6 in January from 4.4 in the prior month.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased sharply to -0.9 in January from -2.1 in December.

The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation fell to 30.7 from -28.5 December.

Consumers were less negative toward the big purchases in November as the index decreased to -7.2 from -4.1 in the previous month.

They expect the unemployment to increase over the next year.

