Belgium Consumer Confidence Weakens In January

Belgium's consumer confidence weakened slightly at the start of the year after a strong improvement in December, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -10 from -8 in the previous month. In November, the reading was -15.



Households expectations about the general economic situation as well as expectations about unemployment trends have deteriorated for the first time since September, the bank said.



The index reflecting consumer's expectations regarding the national economic situation in next twelve months fell to -5 from -3.



The measure mirroring their view on their personal financial situation was unchanged at 4.



Unemployment expectations rose and the relevant index climbed to 54 from 51.

The index showing the saving intentions for next twelve months dropped to 17 from 20, but remained at higher levels.

