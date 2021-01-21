Norway Industrial Confidence Improves In Q4

Norway's industrial confidence improved in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The industrial confidence index rose to 3.1 in the fourth quarter from 2.0 in the third quarter.

The sub-index for the total volume of production increased to 51.9 in the fourth quarter from 48.3 in the preceding quarter.

The indicator for the average employment rose to 48.9 in the fourth quarter from 45.5 in the prior quarter.

The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market grew to 47.9 in the fourth quarter and the index for orders received in the foreign market climbed to 48.5.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.