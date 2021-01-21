Poland Average Wages Rise In December

Poland's average gross wages grew in December, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 8.9 percent in December.

Average paid employment declined 1.0 percent annually in December. Economists had expected a 1.2 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in December.

During the January to December period, average gross wages and salaries increased 4.7 percent. Average paid employment fell 1.1 percent.

