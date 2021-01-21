Slovenia Output Prices Decrease In December

Slovenia's output prices fell in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.

Output prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in December. Domestic market output prices grew 1.0 percent, while those for the export market fell 1.4 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods declined 1.5 percent yearly in December.

Meanwhile, prices for energy gained 3.0 percent. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods rose 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3 percent annually in December. Prices for electricity, and mining and quarrying gained 3.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing fell 0.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.