Eurozone Consumer Confidence Weakens More Than Expected

Eurozone consumer confidence deteriorated at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year, preliminary data from a European Commission survey showed on Thursday.



The flash consumer confidence index fell to -15.5 from -13.9 in December. Economists had forecast a score of -15.0.

The consumer confidence index for the EU dropped to -16.5 from -15.3 in December.



Both readings are below their long-term averages of -11.0 and -10.6, respectively.



The data was collected from January 1 to January 20.

The final figures will be released along with the results of the monthly economic sentiment survey on January 28.

