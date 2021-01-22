European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales, PSNB, PMI Data Due

Retail sales, public sector finances and flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK budget balance and retail sales figures. Economists forecast retail sales to advance 1.2 percent on month in December, in contrast to a 3.8 percent fall in November.

The budget deficit is seen at GBP 27.3 billion in December versus a GBP 30.8 billion shortfall in November.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases France's flash PMI data for January. The composite output index is seen at 49.0 versus 49.5 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 50.3 in January from 52.0 in December.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Eurozone composite PMI data for January. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 47.6 from 49.1 in the previous month.

Also, retail sales, industrial production and producer prices from Poland are due.

Half an hour later, UK CIPS/Markit composite output survey data is due. The flash composite PMI is seen unchanged at 50.7 in January compared to 50.4 a month ago.

