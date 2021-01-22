Singapore House Prices Rise At Faster Pace In Q4

Singapore house prices increased at a faster pace in the fourth quarter, the Urban Redevelopment Authority reported Friday.

House prices grew 2.1 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 0.8 percent increase seen in the previous quarter.

However, in 2020 as a whole, house price inflation slowed to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent in 2019.

Further, data showed that prices of landed properties dropped 1.6, while prices of non-landed properties advanced 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter. For the whole of 2020, prices of landed properties climbed 1.2 percent and those of non-landed properties were up 2.5 percent.

In the fourth quarter, rentals of houses edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the previous quarter.

