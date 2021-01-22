Malaysia Consumer Prices Continues To Fall

Malaysia's consumer prices continued to decline in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index declined 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.7 percent fall in November. This was in line with economists' expectation.

The annual fall was largely driven by the decline in transportation cost, as prices fell 8.4 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 3.3 percent yearly in December and prices for clothing and footwear decreased 0.4 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotel, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance fell 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in December.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in December.

For the January to December period, consumer prices fell 1.2 percent.

