Poland Producer Prices Steady In December

Poland's producer prices remained stable in December, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The producer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in December, after a 0.2 percent decline in November. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.

Prices for manufacturing declined 0.9 percent yearly in December.

Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying accelerated 8.4 percent. Prices for water supply and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 6.1 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in December, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.

