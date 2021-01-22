Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall Further

Ireland's wholesale prices declined further in December, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Wholesale prices decreased 14.5 percent annually in December, following a 10.7 percent decline in November.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 4.1 percent in December, following a 2.8 percent drop in the previous month.

Prices for export sales decreased by 4.2 percent monthly in December and fell 14.9 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales rose 0.1 percent in December and declined 1.4 percent from the previous year.

