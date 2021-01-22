Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls In December

Taiwan's jobless rate fell marginally in December, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased to 3.76 percent in December from 3.77 percent in November.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate declined to 3.68 percent in December from 3.75 percent a month ago.

Data showed that the number of unemployed decreased by 9,000 or 1.96 percent from the previous month to 440,000.

The labor force participation rate fell marginally to 59.14 percent in December from 59.15 percent in November.

