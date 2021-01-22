Italy Construction Output Grows In November

Italy's construction output rose for the first time in three months in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in November, after an 2.0 percent fall in October.

On a yearly basis, the construction output grew a working day adjusted 7.2 percent in November, following a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, the construction output surged 10.9 percent annually in November, after an 2.0 percent decline in the prior month.

In the January to November period, the construction output dropped an unadjusted 8.6 percent and fell 8.9 on a calendar-adjusted basis.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.