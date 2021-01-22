logo
Italy Construction Output Grows In November

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Italy's construction output rose for the first time in three months in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in November, after an 2.0 percent fall in October.

On a yearly basis, the construction output grew a working day adjusted 7.2 percent in November, following a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, the construction output surged 10.9 percent annually in November, after an 2.0 percent decline in the prior month.

In the January to November period, the construction output dropped an unadjusted 8.6 percent and fell 8.9 on a calendar-adjusted basis.

