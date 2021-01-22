Canadian Market Loses Ground Again, As Energy Stocks Slide

The Canadian stock market is notably lower a little past noon on Friday, weighed down by losses in energy shares following a sharp fall in crude oil prices. Financial stocks are among the other prominent losers.

The mood in the market is cautious with investors somewhat uncertain about the near term outlook. While optimism about more stimulus from the Joe Biden administration in the U.S. is aiding sentiment a bit, rising cases globally and tighter lockdown restrictions in several places remain a major concern.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 90.10 points or 0.5% at 17,826.10 about half an hour past noon. The index touched a low of 17,790.23 earlier in the session.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are down 2 to 4.4%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), down 4.5%, is the most prominent loser in the financial section. Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) are down 0.8 to 1.4%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) shares are down 6.5%. The company announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 12,000,000 units of the Company, at a price of US$10.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada increased by 1.3% month-over-month in November of 2020, beating market forecasts for a rise of 0.1%. Compared to sales in November 2019, retail Sales increased 7.5% percent in November 2020.

Retail Sales Excluding Autos in Canada increased 2.1% month-over-month in November, well above market forecasts of 0.3%.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada shrank 1.7% month-over-month in December.

