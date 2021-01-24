Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday

Singapore will on Monday release December numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation and core CPI are both expected to slip 0.1 percent on year for the second straight month. Consumer prices were down 0.4 percent on month in November.

Taiwan will see December figures for industrial production and retail sales. In November, industrial production was up 7.84 percent on year, while retail sales advanced an annual 2.48 percent.

Economic News

