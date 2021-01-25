Curaleaf Commences Recreational Marijuana Sales In Arizona

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. said it has commenced adult-use cannabis sales across its eight dispensaries in Arizona.

On Friday, Arizona became the eleventh state in the U.S. to commence adult-use or recreational cannabis sales after Proposition 207, the Smart and Safe Arizona Act or SSAA, was passed by a majority vote last November. Under the new law, adults aged 21 years or older may use, possess, or transfer up to one ounce of cannabis.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said it has issued 73 licenses for adult-use marijuana sales in nine of the state's 15 counties. The department received 79 applications, of which six remain under review.

Curaleaf noted that adult-use purchases in Arizona are subject to a 16 percent excise tax. The potential tax revenue is estimated to reach $166 million and will fund community colleges, infrastructure, public safety and public programs.

The SSAA also allows courts to vacate and expunge certain cannabis arrests, charges, adjudications, convictions, and sentences.

Curaleaf is one of the first operators in the state to begin serving adult-use customers. The company said it is starting adult-use cannabis sales at its eight existing dispensaries with immediate effect, with a ninth retail location to open in the coming months.

In anticipation of customer demand, Curaleaf expects to expand its current team of 420 employees by 120 new hires in the immediate future.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to finally open our doors to all adult-use consumers and medical patients throughout the state after nearly two million residents voted in favor of Proposition 207 last year," said Steve Cottrell, President of Curaleaf Arizona.

Curaleaf is currently operating dispensaries in nine medical-only states and eleven states that permit medical cannabis and have allowed adult-use cannabis.

The company currently operates in 23 states with 96 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 people across the U.S.

