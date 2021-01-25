European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, confidence from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Austria are due.

At 3.45 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at a conference in Frankfurt.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany ifo business confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the business sentiment index to fall to 91.8 in January from 92.1 in the previous month.

In the meantime, industrial production data is due from Poland. Output is seen rising 8.7 percent on year in December, faster than the 5.4 percent rise seen in November.

