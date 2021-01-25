Lithuania Industrial Production Rises In December

Lithuania's industrial production rose in December, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in December.

Manufacturing output grew 1.3 percent annually in December. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 5.9 percent.

Production in mining and quarrying gained 12.1 percent. Production in water supply, and waste management increased 0.3 percent and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 2.0 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 8.3 percent yearly in December. Production of durable goods increased 19.3 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, production of energy decreased 12.4 percent and those of capital goods declined 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.6 percent in December.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 3.6 percent yearly in December and declined 4.3 percent from a month ago.

For January to December period, industrial production declined an unadjusted 19 percent and fell a working-day adjusted 2.4 percent.





