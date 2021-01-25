Austria Production Index Rises In November

Austria's production index rose in November, as industrial production increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

The production index increased 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, after remaining unchanged in October.

Industrial production rose 0.7 percent annually in November, while construction output decreased 1.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 0.8 percent in November, after a 1.6 percent gain in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.6 percent in November and construction output rose 2.2 percent.

