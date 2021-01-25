Taiwan Industrial Production Increases In December

Taiwan's industrial production grew at a faster pace in December, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Industrial output grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 7.56 percent increase in November.

Manufacturing output gained 10.41 percent yearly in December and mining and quarrying production accelerated 13.48 percent. Electricity and gas supply gained 4.39 percent and water supply output rose 0.68 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.93 percent in December, following a 1.07 percent growth in the prior month.

Another report from the ministry showed that retail sales increased 1.4 percent annually in December, slower than 2.63 percent increase in November.

Wholesale trade grew 12.5 percent yearly in December.

Economic News

