Chipotle Mexican Grill To Premiere First Ever Super Bowl Ad During Q2 Of Super Bowl LV

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said Monday it will premiere its first ever Super Bowl commercial during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV. The ad is created by Venables Bell and Partners.

The spot, titled "Can a Burrito Change the World?," features a young boy rhetorically asking that question while highlighting the impact that Chipotle's 'Food with Integrity' standards could have on the world, including reducing carbon emissions, saving water, and supporting local growers.

Chipotle said that the spot is part of a series of brand actions by the company to shed light on how greater awareness of where food comes from and how it is grown.

This can help everyone and also start to reverse an agricultural industry crisis, which has lost 40 times more farmers than it has gained over the last decade, according to Chipotle.

To address the challenges faced within its food system, Chipotle has committed $5 million over five years to help remove barriers and enable the next generation of farmers and ranchers to succeed.

Last year, the Chipotle brand spent more than $300 million in food premiums to purchase supplies that are responsibly sourced, humanely raised and often locally grown.

While more than 400 million acres of farmland are expected to need new farmers in coming years, it is becoming increasingly difficult for young farmers to find affordable land in the U.S.

Chipotle said it is helping these young farmers get started and assist the local communities that rely on the opportunities and income these farms provide.

In addition to this commitment, Chipotle will donate $1 from every delivery order to the National Young Farmers Coalition on Sunday, February 7. For orders placed on the Chipotle app and its website only, Chipotle will offer fans $0 delivery fees.



Additionally, fans ordering from the app or online can round up their order total to the next highest dollar using Chipotle's real change feature to support the National Young Farmers Coalition starting today.

