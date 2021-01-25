Belgium Business Confidence Improves In January

Belgium's confidence improved at the start of the year, led by construction and services sectors, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



The business confidence index rose to -7.5 from -8.4 in December.



"The business climate has firmed up in the building industry and for the second consecutive month, in business-related services, too," the bank said.



"However, entrepreneurs appeared a bit more pessimistic in the trade sector and in the manufacturing industry."

The seasonally adjusted rate rose to 78.9 percent in January from 76.7 percent in October.

