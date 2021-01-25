South Korea Shares May Tick Higher On Tuesday

The South Korea stock market rebounded sharply on Monday, one session after it had halted the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 150 points or 4.8 percent. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just beneath the 3,210-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, with tech and oil shares likely to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the stocks and automobile producers, while the financials and oil and chemical companies were mixed.

For the day, the index soared 68.36 points or 2.18 percent to finish at 3,208.99 after trading between 3,142.80 and 3,212.22. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 20.8 trillion won. There were 604 gainers and 256 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.30 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.11 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.28 percent, Samsung Electronics accelerated 3.00 percent, LG Electronics was up 0.28 percent, SK Hynix soared 5.06 percent, Samsung SDI fell 0.25 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.54 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.52 percent, S-Oil lost 0.55 percent, SK Innovation rallied 3.06 percent, POSCO perked 1.34 percent, SK Telecom spiked 3.54 percent, KEPCO gathered 1.24 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 1.17 percent and Kia Motors skyrocketed 6.26 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks fluctuated throughout the trading day on Monday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow fell 36.98 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,960.00, while the NASDAQ jumped 92.93 points or 0.69 percent to end at a record 13,635.99 and the S&P 500 rose 13.89 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 3,855.36.

The continued advance by the NASDAQ came as traders expressed optimism about upcoming earnings from big-name tech companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). On the other hand, the drop by the Dow came as American Express (AXP) and Caterpillar (CAT) slipped ahead of their quarterly results.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports of growing Republican opposition to President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid expectations of a drop in crude supplies following reports that oil exports have been halted at some Libyan ports due to a dispute over wages. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.50 or 1 percent at $52.77 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release an advance estimate for Q4 gross domestic product later this morning. GDP is expected to gain 0.7 percent on quarter and sink 1.7 percent on year after climbing 2.1 percent on quarter and falling 1.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com