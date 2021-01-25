Singapore Bourse Poised To Snap Losing Streak

The Singapore stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, dropping almost 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,975-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, with tech and oil shares likely to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 17.88 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 2,973.65 after trading between 2,971.07 and 3,004.97. Volume was 3.45 billion shares worth 1.34 billion Singapore dollars. There were 269 decliners and 220 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand plummeted 3.82 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings surged 2.52 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust plunged 2.29 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.90 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.84 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.70 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust skidded 1.32 percent, Comfort DelGro and SingTel both retreated 1.21 percent, SATS declined 1.02 percent, Singapore Airlines surrendered 0.94 percent, DBS Group sank 0.92 percent, Keppel Corp dropped 0.89 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 0.87 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.56 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.47 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.40 percent, United Overseas Bank slid 0.38 percent, City Developments dipped 0.27 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slipped 0.26 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Ascendas REIT, Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks fluctuated throughout the trading day on Monday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow fell 36.98 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,960.00, while the NASDAQ jumped 92.93 points or 0.69 percent to end at a record 13,635.99 and the S&P 500 rose 13.89 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 3,855.36.

The continued advance by the NASDAQ came as traders expressed optimism about upcoming earnings from big-name tech companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). On the other hand, the drop by the Dow came as American Express (AXP) and Caterpillar (CAT) slipped ahead of their quarterly results.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports of growing Republican opposition to President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid expectations of a drop in crude supplies following reports that oil exports have been halted at some Libyan ports due to a dispute over wages. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.50 or 1 percent at $52.77 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide December data for industrial production later today; in November, industrial production was up 7.2 percent on month and 17.9 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis