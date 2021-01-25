Taiwan Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 200 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 15,950-point plateau although it figures to find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, with tech and oil shares likely to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index lost 72.49 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 15,946.54 after trading between 15,772.63 and 16,014.96.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 1.11 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.87 percent, CTBC Financial accelerated 2.08 percent, Fubon Financial soared 2.49 percent, First Financial perked 1.47 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.21 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.47 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.24 percent, Hon Hai Precision gathered 1.23 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.04 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.49 percent, MediaTek shed 0.76 percent, Formosa Plastic rallied 1.99 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.25 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 0.74 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks fluctuated throughout the trading day on Monday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow fell 36.98 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,960.00, while the NASDAQ jumped 92.93 points or 0.69 percent to end at a record 13,635.99 and the S&P 500 rose 13.89 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 3,855.36.

The continued advance by the NASDAQ came as traders expressed optimism about upcoming earnings from big-name tech companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). On the other hand, the drop by the Dow came as American Express (AXP) and Caterpillar (CAT) slipped ahead of their quarterly results.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports of growing Republican opposition to President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid expectations of a drop in crude supplies following reports that oil exports have been halted at some Libyan ports due to a dispute over wages. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.50 or 1 percent at $52.77 a barrel.

