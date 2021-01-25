Hong Kong Bourse Has Flat Lead For Tuesday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 510 points or 1.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 30,160-point plateau and it's expected to be rangebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, with tech and oil shares likely to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the stocks and mixed performances from the financials, casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index surged 711.16 points or 2.41 percent to finish at 30,159.01 after trading between 29,673.26 and 30,191.16,

Among the actives, Meituan surged 5.16 percent, while Techtronic Industries soared 4.28 percent, Alibaba spiked 2.95 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 2.92 percent, AAC Technologies rallied 2.76 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 2.52 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 2.27 percent, AIA Group climbed 1.69 percent, Wharf Real Estate plummeted 1.55 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tanked 1.40 percent, Power Assets tumbled 1.09 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 1.06 percent, BOC Hong Kong retreated 1.03 percent, New World Development declined 0.94 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.92 percent, China Resources Land surrendered 0.90 percent, ANTA Sports sank 0.88 percent, Sands China dropped 0.82 percent, Henderson Land shed 0.77 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 0.76 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.46 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.40 percent, WuXi Biologics fell 0.33 percent, CITIC was down 0.16 percent and CNOOC eased 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks fluctuated throughout the trading day on Monday before ending on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow fell 36.98 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,960.00, while the NASDAQ jumped 92.93 points or 0.69 percent to end at a record 13,635.99 and the S&P 500 rose 13.89 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 3,855.36.

The continued advance by the NASDAQ came as traders expressed optimism about upcoming earnings from big-name tech companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). On the other hand, the drop by the Dow came as American Express (AXP) and Caterpillar (CAT) slipped ahead of their quarterly results.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports of growing Republican opposition to President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid expectations of a drop in crude supplies following reports that oil exports have been halted at some Libyan ports due to a dispute over wages. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.50 or 1 percent at $52.77 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In November, imports were up 5.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 5.6 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.6 billion.

